Sen. John McCain tweets photos of the 'three amigos' together again as he undergoes cancer treatment in Arizona

Republican Sen. John McCain, undergoing his first week of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with brain cancer, had a little help over the weekend from some friends.

Fellow travelers Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the Democrat-turned-Independent from Connecticut -- who together with McCain were often called the three amigos -- reunited for a visit in Arizona.

The three became a close-knit trio of globe-trotting defense hawks, particularly during then-President George W. Bush's administration, and disbanded only after Lieberman, who stunned his party when he backed McCain's 2008 presidential bid, retired from the Senate.

Aides have said McCain is doing well as he starts cancer treatment.

McCain remains active at home, according to his social media posts, and is expected to return to the Senate.

Over the weekend he posted photos of the amigos, together again.