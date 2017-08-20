Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, is forced from the White House
- Members of White House arts committee quit to protest Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Navy fires commander of a U.S. destroyer that collided with a freighter, killing 7 sailors
- Jewish Americans angry over Trump equating neo-Nazi groups with counter-protesters
- Trump laments the removal of Confederate monuments as a loss to history and culture
Sen. John McCain tweets photos of the 'three amigos' together again as he undergoes cancer treatment in Arizona
|Lisa Mascaro
Republican Sen. John McCain, undergoing his first week of chemotherapy treatment after being diagnosed with brain cancer, had a little help over the weekend from some friends.
Fellow travelers Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and former Sen. Joe Lieberman, the Democrat-turned-Independent from Connecticut -- who together with McCain were often called the three amigos -- reunited for a visit in Arizona.
The three became a close-knit trio of globe-trotting defense hawks, particularly during then-President George W. Bush's administration, and disbanded only after Lieberman, who stunned his party when he backed McCain's 2008 presidential bid, retired from the Senate.
Aides have said McCain is doing well as he starts cancer treatment.
McCain remains active at home, according to his social media posts, and is expected to return to the Senate.
Over the weekend he posted photos of the amigos, together again.