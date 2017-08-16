Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump heading to Arizona for first Western rally
- Republicans again criticize Trump's handling of Charlottesville
- President Trump retweets "alt-right" conspiracy theorist and cartoon of journalist being run over
- Merck CEO quits presidential panel in protest over President Trump's response to Charlottesville violence
Mayor of Provo, Utah, likely to fill seat vacated by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz
|Kurtis Lee
John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, will likely fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.
On Tuesday, Curtis won a three-way Republican primary in the state’s deeply conservative 3rd Congressional District, which spans much of Provo and portions of Salt Lake City.
Curtis, a Mormon, who has served as mayor since 2010, is widely regarded as a moderate. Last year, he did not vote for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, citing moral concerns about the Republican nominee. Even so, on Wednesday, Trump retweeted a Fox New alert about Curtis’ win, saying “Congratulations John!”
Curtis' primary victory is expected to lead to a win in the fall general election; Democrats are significantly under-matched in the district. Republicans have won the seat in every general election since 1998.
Chaffetz had held the seat since 2009, but in June stepped down to begin work at Fox News.
While in Congress, Chaffetz served as chairman of the House Oversight Committee and was a leader among Republicans in investigations of Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of State.