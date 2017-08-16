Mayor of Provo, Utah, likely to fill seat vacated by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz

John Curtis, the mayor of Provo, Utah, will likely fill the congressional seat vacated by former Rep. Jason Chaffetz.

On Tuesday, Curtis won a three-way Republican primary in the state’s deeply conservative 3rd Congressional District, which spans much of Provo and portions of Salt Lake City.

Curtis, a Mormon, who has served as mayor since 2010, is widely regarded as a moderate. Last year, he did not vote for then-presidential candidate Donald Trump, citing moral concerns about the Republican nominee. Even so, on Wednesday, Trump retweeted a Fox New alert about Curtis’ win, saying “Congratulations John!”