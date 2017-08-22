No pardon for Arpaio tonight, White House says

Former Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio won't be getting a pardon tonight, the White House announced as President Trump flew to Arizona for a visit to the border and a campaign-style rally.

“There will be no discussion of that today at any point, and no action will be taken on that front at any point today," White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters on Air Force 1 as Trump flew west.

Trump fueled speculation about a pardon earlier this month when he told a Fox News contributor that he was considering the step for Arpaio, whose immigration enforcement tactics drew legal and political scrutiny long before Trump's rise in politics.

Arpaio recently was found guilty of contempt of court for defying a judge’s order, issued in 2011, which directed him to stop racially profiling Latinos during patrols and turning them over to federal immigration officials. He's scheduled for sentencing in October.

Earlier this week, a White House official had said a pardon at this stage of the proceedings was "very unlikely."