No plan to fire special counsel, Trump says, while denying any collusion with Russia

President Trump said he has no intention of firing Robert S. Mueller III, the special counsel investigating his administration’s ties to Russia, a probe that he repeatedly has attacked as a “witch hunt.”

Trump, speaking to reporters at his Bedminster, N.J., club after a meeting with advisors Thursday, again insisted that there had been no collusion between his campaign and Russian leaders, but cooled his fiery rhetoric attacking Mueller and Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

“I haven’t given it any thought,” he said, when asked whether he might fire Mueller.

“You say, ‘Oh, I’m going to dismiss him.’ No, I’m not dismissing anybody. I mean, I want them to get on with the task.”

As for Sessions, Trump gave a tepid endorsement after weeks of publicly dressing down the attorney general.

“It is what it is. It’s fine,” Trump said. “He’s working hard on the border.”

Last month, Trump repeatedly excoriated Sessions for his decision to step aside from supervising the Russia investigation, making it clear that he blamed the attorney general for the fact that he was facing the investigation by Mueller and his team. He called Sessions “very WEAK” on prosecuting leakers and in pursuing an investigation against his former rival, Hillary Clinton.

The barrage of criticism was widely seen as an effort by Trump to pressure Sessions to resign, and it prompted warnings from conservatives and from the Senate not to fire Sessions or Mueller. Sessions has said he has no plans to resign, and last week he announced that the Justice Department was cracking down on leaks.

As Mueller’s probe has picked up steam, the FBI last month executed a search warrant at the Virginia home of Paul Manafort, Trump’s one-time campaign manager.

“I thought it was a very, very strong signal, or whatever,” Trump said when asked about the raid, adding that he had not spoken to the attorney general or FBI about it.

“I have not, but to do that early in the morning, whether or not it was appropriate, you’d have to ask them.”

Trump described Manafort as “a very decent man” but added a pointed comment about his web of business dealings with clients aligned with the Kremlin: “He’s like a lot of other people — probably makes consultant fees from all over the place. Who knows.”