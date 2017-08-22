'No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!' Protesters chant before Trump rally in Phoenix

Protesters numbering a few dozen in the morning have grown to the thousands in downtown Phoenix ahead of President Trump's evening rally at the city's convention center.

"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" a group chanted as it arrived at the city center in sweltering 107-degree weather just hours before the president was set to speak during his first major event in the West since his inauguration.

"Resist," "Lock him up" and "Down with white supremacy," read signs among demonstrators.