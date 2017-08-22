Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- U.S. sanctions Russian and Chinese firms that it says are working with North Korea
- Secretary of State Rex Tillerson sees 'restraint' by North Korea since U.N. vote
- Anti-Islamic State tactics in Iraq and Syria are models for U.S. Afghanistan strategy, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis says
- Treasury secretary's wife is criticized for brand-name-dropping
Phoenix, Arizona
'No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!' Protesters chant before Trump rally in Phoenix
|Kurtis Lee and Jaweed Kaleem
Protesters numbering a few dozen in the morning have grown to the thousands in downtown Phoenix ahead of President Trump's evening rally at the city's convention center.
"No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA!" a group chanted as it arrived at the city center in sweltering 107-degree weather just hours before the president was set to speak during his first major event in the West since his inauguration.
"Resist," "Lock him up" and "Down with white supremacy," read signs among demonstrators.