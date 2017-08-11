North Korea's threat of 'enveloping fire' doesn't mean what you might think

Photo distributed by North Korean government shows the test of a ballistic missile in May.

In threatening to launch an attack on Guam, the Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state-run media, used the term 포위사격 (powi sagyuk), which a popular online dictionary translates as “enveloping fire” or “converging fire.”

But “fire” as used by the North Koreans in this instance doesn’t mean flames, as suggested by President Trump’s “fire and fury” remark.

Rather, sagyuk means to fire or shoot in the sense of firing a gun or missile at a target. Powi means to encircle or surround. The phrase powi sagyuk is more of a technical military threat – that missiles will come from all directions – than a blustery rhetorical one as the translation “enveloping fire” might suggest.

In the realm of bombastic rhetoric coming from North Korea – which uses phrases like “sea of fire” and “reduce to a pile of ash” with regularity – this phrase is not particularly incendiary. “Enveloping strike” would be a better translation.