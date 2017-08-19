President Trump and first lady to skip Kennedy Center honors over concerns of 'political distraction'

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will not attend the annual Kennedy Center honors — a traditional showcase of the nation's arts — over concerns of a political distraction, the White House said Saturday.

Skipping the December gala comes as the president's entire 17-member arts council quit Friday in protest over his response to the neo-Nazi rally that turned violent in Charlottesville, Va.

"The President and First Lady have decided not to participate in this year's activities to allow the honorees to celebrate without any political distraction," Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement.

"First Lady Melania Trump, along with her husband President Donald J. Trump, extend their sincerest congratulations and well wishes to all of this year's award recipients for their many accomplishments."

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the event at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, and five honorees announced this month include top artists.

The White House did not provide details about its concerns.

However, some honorees already said they would skip the reception with the president that is traditionally held at the White House before the event, according to the Washington Post.

Television producer Norman Lear, singer Lionel Richie and dancer Carmen de Lavallade said the would not attend the reception at the White House, the report said. Another honoree, Cuban American singer Gloria Estefan, was planning to attend in hopes of influencing the president on immigration issues, while rapper LL Cool J has not said whether he would go.

Other high-profile guests have declined invitations to the White House in protest of the president.

The collapse of the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities followed the departure of top business executives from his manufacturing and infrastructure council, which the White House later dismantled.