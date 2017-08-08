President Trump to get briefed on opioid epidemic amid deepening crisis

President Trump, flanked by Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, left, and Vice President Mike Pence, in March.

He is to hear from his secretary of Health and Human Services, Tom Price, one of several administration officials who will meet with the president during his August break at his Bedminster resort. Price's briefing is the only activity on Trump's public schedule Tuesday.

President Trump, eager to convey a sense that he is working during his two-week stay at his golf club in New Jersey, tweeted Tuesday morning that he will hold a "major briefing" on the nation's opioid crisis.

Trump spoke often on the campaign trail about the devastation that opioid addiction has caused in many communities, particularly rural, lower-income and working-class areas. Trump tended to do well in the regions hit hardest, a reflection of the issue's importance to many voters.

A commission that Trump appointed to study the epidemic early in his term, headed by New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, recommended last week that Trump declare a national emergency.

“We must act boldly to stop it,” the commission wrote. “The opioid epidemic we are facing is unparalleled.”

Though the issue resonates strongly with Trump's core supporters, it could be a rare opportunity for bipartisan cooperation, given its widespread impact.