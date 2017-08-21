Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President Trump's chief strategist, Stephen K. Bannon, is forced from the White House
- Members of White House arts committee quit to protest Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Navy fires commander of a U.S. destroyer that collided with a freighter, killing 7 sailors
- Jewish Americans angry over Trump equating neo-Nazi groups with counter-protesters
- Trump laments the removal of Confederate monuments as a loss to history and culture
Putin names new Russian ambassador to U.S.
|Associated Press
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new ambassador to the United States.
The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin has replaced Sergei Kislyak, whose tenure ended in July, with Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defense minister seen as a hardliner regarding the U.S.
The outgoing ambassador played a prominent role in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
President Trump's first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned after lying about contacts with Kislyak. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election after reports that he hadn't disclosed meetings with Kislyak.