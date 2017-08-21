Putin names new Russian ambassador to U.S.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed a new ambassador to the United States.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Putin has replaced Sergei Kislyak, whose tenure ended in July, with Anatoly Antonov, a deputy foreign minister and former deputy defense minister seen as a hardliner regarding the U.S.

The outgoing ambassador played a prominent role in the controversy over Russia's possible involvement in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

President Trump's first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, resigned after lying about contacts with Kislyak. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions recused himself from the investigation into possible Russian interference in the 2016 election after reports that he hadn't disclosed meetings with Kislyak.