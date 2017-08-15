Roughly one in four Americans say they'd follow Trump to the end, about the same share totally reject him

Donald Trump famously said early in the 2016 campaign that he could "stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose voters." For about one in four Americans, that just might be true, a new poll indicates.

Asked if they could "think of anything that Trump could do, or fail to do, in his term as president that would make you disapprove of the job he is doing," about 60% of Trump supporters said no, according to a new, nationwide poll released by Monmouth University in New Jersey. That's equivalent to about one-quarter of all Americans overall, given Trump's current level of support.

At the other end of the scale, most of those who disapprove of Trump said that they could not "think of anything Trump could do, other than resign, in his term as president that would make you approve of the job he is doing." They made up 28% of the total -- just slightly larger than the group that said they would support Trump no matter what.

That leaves about half the American public -- roughly one in three of those who support him and about two in five of those who oppose him -- who are potentially open to changing their views about his job performance, the poll indicated.

The Monmouth poll was slightly more favorable to Trump than most recent surveys. The poll found 49% of those surveyed disapproving of Trump's job performance and 41% approving. That was about the same as a Monmouth poll taken in July.

On average, recent surveys have shown Trump's approval slipping during the past month. Averages of recent, nonpartisan public polls show about 57% of Americans disapproving of Trump's job performance and 38% approving. The most recent Gallup survey, one of the least favorable for Trump, had 61% disapproval and 34% approval.

Trump's hardcore supporters are generally older than the overall population (46% of them are 55 or older) and significantly more likely to be white, the Monmouth survey found. They are a little less likely to be college educated than the population as a whole, but their income distribution is largely similar to that of the full population.

Women make up a bigger share of Trump's hardcore opponents than the population as a whole. His opponents are also more likely to be nonwhite and are slightly more likely to be college graduates than the average American. Their age and income distributions mirror that of the overall population, the poll found.

The Monmouth poll was taken Aug. 10 and 14 by telephone among 805 U.S. adults. The results have a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points in either direction.