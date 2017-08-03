When President Trump signed the latest Russian sanctions bill on Wednesday, he did so in full consciousness and of his own volition, a Russian lawmaker said Thursday.

“The masks are off; Trump has shown his true face,” Alexander Sherin, the first deputy chairman of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, told the Russia’s Life.ru news outlet.

Sherin said Trump tries to shift the blame to others by taking the position that he treats Russia well but is under pressure from the hawks in the Senate, who want to force him to take harsh measures.

But by doing so, Trump is simply shifting the blame.

“Trump is no puppet,” Sherin said.

The Russian lawmaker’s comments came a day after Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev posted on his Facebook account that the Trump administration had demonstrated “total weakness” by signing the bill into law on Wednesday to extend and expand economic sanctions against Russia.

Sherin said Medvedev was correct to define the current tension between the U.S. and Russia as a trade war.

“To [Trump], U.S. interest is the only thing that matters,” Sherin was quoted as saying to Life.ru. “America needs markets to sell its products. They don’t need Ukraine and have no interest in the Crimean issue. These are all invented excuses that allow them to slap sanctions on Russia and clear the markets for U.S. companies producing energy resources and weapons.”

And that friendly meeting between the two leaders in Hamburg, Germany, last month during the G20 summit? According to Sherin, Trump already had made his mind up about how he would treat Russia.

“They met and talked for two hours, and after that, Trump signs another law that puts an end to the question of whether he intends to improve relations with Russia or intends to continue the economic war against Russia,” Sherin said.