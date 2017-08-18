Trump announces plan to elevate U.S. military command that oversees cyber operations

President Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower on Aug. 15.

President Trump announced plans Friday to elevate the Pentagon's Cyber Command to the status of a unified combatant command next year, part of a strategic shift to emphasize cyber offense for future combat and counterterrorism operations.

The move will place cyber operations on the same level as the Pentagon’s nine other combatant commands, which are all led by four-star generals or admirals.

It represents a historic expansion of America's war-fighting strategy and power projection. No other nation has publicly acknowledged using cyber for operations, although U.S. officials say it is part of the military doctrine for Russia, China, Iran and North Korea.

The decision to create a separate cyber command "demonstrates our increased resolve against cyberspace threats and will help reassure our allies and partners and deter our adversaries," Trump said in a statement.

It "will also ensure that critical cyberspace operations are adequately funded" by Congress, he said.