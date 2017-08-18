Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

    Trump grows more deeply dependent on his base, fueling cycle of anger and provocation

    Noah Bierman and
    David Lauter
    President Trump, increasingly isolated, appears caught in a cycle of anger and provocation as he pushes wider the nation’s longstanding racial and cultural divide to solidify his dwindling base of populist political support.

    The latest examples came Thursday: Trump further inflamed the incendiary debate over the nation’s Confederate memorials, saying American culture was “being ripped apart” by their removal; lashed out at some perceived Senate enemies; and repeated a religiously offensive myth about an American general using bullets bathed in pigs’ blood to kill Muslim terrorists.

