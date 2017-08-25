Trump orders Pentagon to reinstate ban on transgender people in the military

President Trump directed Defense Secretary James N. Mattis to “return to the long-standing policy and practice” barring military service by transgender individuals, guidance that the Pentagon previously said was needed before it could act on the president’s Twitter messages on the issue.

In a three-page memorandum, Trump gave the Pentagon until Jan. 1 to revert to the ban in place before June 2016. The memo also orders an immediate halt to use of defense funds for sex-reassignment surgical procedures for military personnel.

