Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- President directs Pentagon to reimpose transgender ban in the military
- U.S. adds economic sanctions on Venezuela
- Trump will monitor Hurricane Harvey from Camp David
- Top White House advisor criticizes Trump's response to Charlottesville
- Trump foes question his mental stability, cite 25th Amendment as means to remove him
- Trump tweets against, among others, former director of national intelligence James Clapper
Trump orders Pentagon to reinstate ban on transgender people in the military
|Bob Drogin
President Trump directed Defense Secretary James N. Mattis to “return to the long-standing policy and practice” barring military service by transgender individuals, guidance that the Pentagon previously said was needed before it could act on the president’s Twitter messages on the issue.
In a three-page memorandum, Trump gave the Pentagon until Jan. 1 to revert to the ban in place before June 2016. The memo also orders an immediate halt to use of defense funds for sex-reassignment surgical procedures for military personnel.