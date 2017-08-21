Trump's Afghanistan strategy met with mixed reviews, reviving war authorization, funding debate in Congress

President Trump's strategy for Afghanistan quickly divided Congress along familiar lines, as Republicans splintered between defense and deficit hawks, and Democrats resisted what many see as a never-ending conflict.

House Speaker Paul Ryan said he was "pleased" with the president's plan while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell commended Trump and his national security team for a "thoughtful" approach.

But House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi warned that by failing to cap troop levels or provide a timeline for withdrawal Trump was "declaring an open-ended commitment of American lives with no accountability."

Congress is reluctant to pour more money into the military strategy without greater oversight, and may have trouble approving extra funds if the White House seeks them.

Lawmakers wary of broader military entanglements have found momentum for efforts to revisit the war authorization first approved after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

Even before the president spoke Monday night, the GOP's libertarian-leaning wing refused to commit to approve more money or personnel to the Afghan war.

"I think it is a terrible idea to send any more troops into that war," said Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.)

And while defense hawks welcomed Trump's approach, which many saw as overdue, some signaled caution, in part a reflection of the GOP's disconnect with the White House.

Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), chairman of the Armed Service Committee, said the panel will review the administration's plan when lawmakers return from the August recess.

"The President must conduct himself as a wartime commander-in-chief," said McCain counseled. "He must speak regularly to the American people, and to those waging this war on their behalf, about why we are fighting, why the additional sacrifices are worth it, and how we will succeed.

At the same time, McCain said, "Congress has a role to play in sending America's young men and women into harm's way, and we intend to exercise that responsibility."