Trump's poll standing slips again; doubts rise over ability to get things done

President Trump's standing with the American public, never particularly robust, has taken another hit in the past couple of weeks, with signs of weakness appearing among Republican voters.

The renewed decline comes after a few months of relative stability which followed a drop in early May. The latest decline coincides -- as the previous one did -- with a period in which the administration's highly unpopular healthcare plans dominated news coverage.

The latest drop is not huge. It represents a slow leak, rather than a blowout. But the decline is consistent, showing up in a half dozen recent surveys from a range of non-partisan polling organizations.

Fewer than four in ten Americans now approve of Trump's performance in office, the surveys indicate, while nearly six in ten have a negative opinion.

More troubling for the White House than the size of the drop is the nature of who has begun souring on Trump.

In polls by SurveyMonkey, for example, which uses very large samples that allow for analysis of subgroups, moderate Republicans have noticeably started to leave the fold. In February, about 80% of them said they supported Trump; by this past week, that support had fallen to 67%.

At the same time, the share of people who say that Trump "can get things done" has dropped by about 10 points since early March. Only 28% of people in the most recent SurveyMonkey poll said he can. Since that figure is smaller than Trump's overall job approval, it indicates that even some of Trump's supporters have begun to doubt his effectiveness.

Similarly, only 19% now say that "keeps his promises" applies to Trump, a big drop from the 35% who said so early in the spring.

In polling by YouGov, about one-third of Americans said Trump "understands important issues in detail" while about half said he does not. That's slightly below the share who approved of his performance, 37%, compared with 54% who disapproved.

And in a poll released this week by Quinnipiac University, the public's view of Trump had soured on a range of personal characteristics. Only a quarter of those polled said he was "level headed," for example, and only 26% said they were "proud" to have him as president.

Those ratings were below Trump's job approval -- just 33% in the Quinnipiac survey, which was the worst for him of the recent polls. So as with the other surveys, the comparison suggests that some number of people approve of Trump's overall performance even as they take a negative view of his personal traits.

Finally, the polls show that the share of voters who say they "strongly" approve of Trump's performance has continued to decline. An increasing number of Republican voters have shifted from offering him strong approval to offering a more tepid level of support.

The decline in strong approval and the doubts about Trump's personal characteristics all suggest the potential for further weakening of Trump's support if his recent troubles continue.