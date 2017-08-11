Trump says military 'locked and loaded' if North Korea refuses to yield

President Trump on Friday released another provocative statement aimed at North Korea, tweeting "military solutions are now fully in place, locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely."

"Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path!"

Trump's comments, at least some of which have not been scripted with his foreign policy team, have alarmed many allies and members of the foreign policy community, who have expressed concern about enflaming a volatile situation with an unpredictable nuclear foe.

Trump has not been deterred. He appears to be pursuing a carrot-and-stick approach, hoping his sharp language, contrasted with more conciliatory words from his Cabinet, will cow Kim.

So far, the language has only met with increasingly charged language from Pyongyang, which has threatened to attack Guam, the American territory in the Pacific that is home to a large military base.

Trump has appeared restless during his planned 17-day stay at his golf course in New Jersey, tweeting often and holding a pair of impromptu sessions with reporters Thursday, while spending long stretches outside the public eye.

In addition to the "locked and loaded" tweet, Trump also retweeted one from the U.S. Pacific Command with pictures of fighter jets and the statement that "Lancer #bombers on Guam stand ready to fulfill USFK’s #FightTonight mission if called upon to do so."