Sharon Miller of Mesa, Ariz., is in Phoenix to see President Trump.

Ross Hubbard held his navy blue "Make America Great Again" hat as he fanned his face with a leaflet.

Hours before President Trump was set to arrive here in Phoenix on Tuesday, several hundred supporters sipped water and sought out the shade of mesquite trees as they waited in a line that snaked down a side street of the convention center.

"This is America right here … a great day, what a time to be alive," the 45-year-old Phoenix resident said as stood in the 105-degree heat. "This will be the greatest show on earth tonight."

Hubbard owns his own company — Pur Beverage — and said that he's never been more excited to be a Republican than right now.

"Trump has hit a lot of politicians in the mouth, and that's refreshing," he said.

He lauded the president's Supreme Court pick — one of the president's few major accomplishments in his first six months in office.

"Obstructionists are why the other stuff isn’t getting done," Hubbard said.