Trump supporters await 'the greatest show on earth' in Phoenix — a Trump rally
|Kurtis Lee
Hours before President Trump was set to arrive here in Phoenix on Tuesday, several hundred supporters sipped water and sought out the shade of mesquite trees as they waited in a line that snaked down a side street of the convention center.
Ross Hubbard held his navy blue "Make America Great Again" hat as he fanned his face with a leaflet.
"This is America right here … a great day, what a time to be alive," the 45-year-old Phoenix resident said as stood in the 105-degree heat. "This will be the greatest show on earth tonight."
Hubbard owns his own company — Pur Beverage — and said that he's never been more excited to be a Republican than right now.
"Trump has hit a lot of politicians in the mouth, and that's refreshing," he said.
He lauded the president's Supreme Court pick — one of the president's few major accomplishments in his first six months in office.
"Obstructionists are why the other stuff isn’t getting done," Hubbard said.
Sharon Miller, 62, traveled from her home a short drive to the east in Mesa, Ariz.
"I'm so tired of everyone acting like they're doing something so brave by standing up to our president ... they're not," she said. She was referring to pushback against Trump for, among other things, blaming "both sides" in the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va.