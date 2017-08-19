Trump thanks Steve Bannon - 'it was great!'

President Trump thanked Stephen Bannon on Saturday, his first public comments since the controversial presidential advisor left the White House and returned to his perch at Breitbart News.

Bannon was an architect of Trump's America First agenda during the campaign last year, but his fiery brand of nationalist rhetoric and economic populism sparked harsh criticism of the Trump's response to last weekend's white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

Trump's tweet Saturday morning thanked Bannon for helping take over his presidential campaign last summer when Trump was trailing in polls to Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. Trump did not mention Bannon's work in the White House.

"I want to thank Steve Bannon for his service. He came to the campaign during my run against Crooked Hillary Clinton - it was great! Thanks S"

Later Saturday, as thousands of protesters rallied against a far-right group's "free speech" rally in Boston, Trump tweeted again about the role he expects Bannon to play on the outside to counter what the president calls "Fake News."

"Steve Bannon will be a tough and smart new voice at @BreitbartNews...maybe even better than ever before. Fake News needs the competition!"

A White House spokeswoman had no information Saturday about how Trump was spending his day or if he had spoken to Bannon since his exit.

The president, at his golf resort in Bedminister, had no public events on his schedule.