The White House said Sunday that President Trump would travel to storm-battered Texas on Tuesday – although the president said earlier his travel would be planned so as not to disrupt rescue efforts.

The updated travel plan was announced by White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders as Trump returned to the White House by helicopter from Camp David, in Maryland, with his wife, Melania, and son Barron.

Daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband, Jared Kushner, and their three children had also traveled to the presidential retreat and returned with the first family on the short helicopter flight.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” the White House statement said of Trump’s upcoming trip to Texas. “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

As Houston was hit by catastrophic flooding, Trump repeatedly tweeted praise for rescue workers and others trying to help those who were stranded by high waters.

The president also raised some eyebrows, though, with Twitter commentary on Sunday that had little to do with the onging disaster. One took aim at Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), predicting Republican gains in the state and calling attention to his own margin of victory in the state in last year's election.