- Trump heading to Arizona for first Western rally
- Republicans again criticize Trump's handling of Charlottesville
- President Trump retweets "alt-right" conspiracy theorist and cartoon of journalist being run over
- Merck CEO quits presidential panel in protest over President Trump's response to Charlottesville violence
Vice President Mike Pence cuts his Latin American trip short
Vice President Mile Pence is cutting short his trip to Latin America so he can join the president at a meeting about North Korea.
The White House announced Wednesday that Pence would travel to Camp David with the president on Friday to meet with the White House national security team to discuss South Asia strategy.
Pence had originally been scheduled to return home Friday afternoon. Instead, he'll be leaving late Thursday.
Pence is still scheduled to travel to Panama, where he will meet with the country's president and tour the newly enlarged Panama Canal before returning to Washington.