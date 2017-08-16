BREAKING NEWS
Trump's decision to dissolve councils comes as wave of members resign
    Vice President Mike Pence cuts his Latin American trip short

    Associated Press
    Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a joint news conference with Chilean President Michelle Bachelet in Santiago on Wednesday. (Martin Bernetti / AFP/Getty Images)
    Vice President Mile Pence is cutting short his trip to Latin America so he can join the president at a meeting about North Korea. 

    The White House announced Wednesday that Pence would travel to Camp David with the president on Friday to meet with the White House national security team to discuss South Asia strategy. 

    Pence had originally been scheduled to return home Friday afternoon. Instead, he'll be leaving late Thursday. 

    Pence is still scheduled to travel to Panama, where he will meet with the country's president and tour the newly enlarged Panama Canal before returning to Washington. 
     

