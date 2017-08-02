Watch live: White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders holds the daily briefing

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Trump quietly signs the Russia sanctions bill that restricts his authority
- The president endorses legislation for a 'merit-based' immigration system slashing legal immigrants
- Justice Department is probing colleges' affirmative action policies for student admissions
- Trump "weighed in as any father would" on statement, spokeswoman acknowledged
- Republicans say they want to turn away from Obamacare to tax reform and other issues