White House reportedly will send guidance to the Pentagon on military transgender ban

The White House is close to finishing guidelines for the Pentagon to implement President Trump's call for banning transgender people from military service, according to media reports.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the guidelines were in the "final stage," though the policy could still change. The paper cited an unnamed senior administration official.

Trump announced his ban on Twitter last month, writing that transgender people would be prohibited from serving “in any capacity” in the military.

Contrary to Trump's claim in his tweet, military leaders were blindsided by his posting for a ban. In an unusual show of independence, they declined to carry it out without more specific guidance from the commander in chief.

Following the president's unorthodox announcement, Marine Gen. Joseph F. Dunford Jr., chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, issued a memo saying there would be “no modifications” to the Obama-era policy unless a directive was issued through proper channels. 

