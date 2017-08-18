With Trump and Congress increasingly at odds, hopes for a Republican legislative agenda fade

Republicans in Congress have tried to stick with President Trump in hopes that despite politically damaging outbursts from the White House, his pen ultimately would be able to sign their legislative agenda into law.

But in the aftermath of Trump’s controversial response to the neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Va., that promise seems ever more distant.

Republicans are now coming to grips with the reality that they are increasingly on their own, unable to rely on the president to helm their party, but without having powerful enough congressional leaders to bring bickering factions together.

That has dimmed prospects of passing big-ticket items such as tax reform, an infrastructure package or a new healthcare law.