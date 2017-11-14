Sometimes a friendly face can offer a welcome respite from a contentious House hearing, as Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions can now attest.

Rep. Martha Roby, a Republican from Alabama, opened her 5 minutes of House Judiciary Committee questioning by lauding Sessions' four terms of service in the Senate and his earlier work as a prosecutor.

"Have you ever worked with Russia to influence an election?" she asked.

"No," Sessions said.

She followed up by asking whether Sessions had ever "in any capacity" done anything to harm U.S. security.

"I don’t believe I have," he said. "I've tried to protect our national security."

Roby finished with a fond sign-off.

"Thank you so much," she said. "We appreciate you."

"Thank you for your excellent service to Alabama -- and the United States," he replied.