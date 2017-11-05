Donna Brazile, the former interim head of the Democratic National Committee, said on Sunday that she had found “no evidence” of rigging of the 2016 Democratic presidential contests in Hillary Clinton's favor, though excerpts from her new book have been seized upon by Clinton critics to make that case.

Brazile, who temporarily headed the party late in the election cycle, caused a stir with previews of her forthcoming book, "Hacks," in which she strongly criticizes Clinton and her staff over a joint fundraising agreement with the party committee. She said it gave the Clinton forces too much say over the party apparatus and unfairly hampered Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in his bid for the Democratic nomination.

In an interview aired Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Brazile appeared to soften that slightly, telling interviewer George Stephanopoulos that “I found no evidence, none whatsoever” that the state primaries were rigged to benefit Clinton.

But she also said she has no regrets about her scathing assessment of the Clinton campaign’s flaws or her account's overall critical tenor, despite strong pushback from Clinton allies. Referring to “those who are telling me to shut up,” Brazile said: “You know what I tell them? Go to hell. I’m going to tell my story.”