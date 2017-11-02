Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- After the attack in New York that killed eight, President Trump calls for merit-based visa system
- Trump spokeswoman dismisses Russia-related indictments: "Nothing to do with" the president
- Special counsel's inquiry yields first guilty plea, from a former Trump advisor who lied to the FBI
- Paul Manafort and another Trump campaign aide indicted; Manafort was released on bond of $10 million
Ex-Trump campaign official withdraws nomination for USDA post
|Associated Press
A former Trump campaign official who has been linked to the Russia investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller has withdrawn his nomination for a Department of Agriculture post.
Sam Clovis said in a letter to President Trump dated Thursday that he does “not want to be a distraction or a negative influence.” He cites “relentless assaults on you and your team” that “seem to be a blood sport.”
White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the administration respects his decision to withdraw.
This week, it was revealed that Clovis had communications with George Papadopoulos, who has admitted to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian intermediaries. Questions have been raised about Clovis' qualifications to serve as the Agriculture Department's chief scientist. He is a self-described skeptic of climate change.