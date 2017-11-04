Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

House Republicans produced an ambitious tax overhaul, but now the hard work begins

President Trump and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) shake hands on the GOP tax plan Thursday at the White House. (Michael Reynolds / EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

House Republicans produced an ambitious proposal to overhaul the tax code, but as lawmakers sift through the pages, sorting out winners and losers, any concerns they might have are being overpowered by the political momentum to deliver on one of President Trump’s top priorities.

The legislation is on a fast track to pass in the House in a matter of weeks, despite criticism that it’s heavily tilted toward corporations and the wealthy, does little for the middle class and will pile $1.5 trillion onto the deficit.

Instead, Republicans see in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act an opportunity to salvage their legislative agenda, after limited accomplishments during Trump’s first year in the White House, and reshape the federal tax code to align with their low-tax, small-government goals.

