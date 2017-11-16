Jared Kushner didn't turn over message about a 'Russian backdoor overture,' senators say

Senators said Thursday that President Trump's son-in-law and advisor, Jared Kushner, had failed to turn over some documents Congress sought as it investigates Russian interference in last year’s presidential election.

One of the missing documents was a message referencing a “Russian backdoor overture and dinner invite,” according to a bipartisan letter to Kushner’s attorney from Sen. Charles Grassley, a Republican from Iowa and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California, the panel’s senior Democrat.

Kushner forwarded the message, the letter said, without providing further information, including how he received it or where he forwarded it.

Senators became aware of the message when other people turned it over to the committee, the letter said.

Kushner’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.