Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington.
Mulvaney moves to take reins as acting CFPB director amid legal dispute
|Jim Puzzanghera
Mick Mulvaney arrived at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday morning to take the reins as acting director amid a legal dispute over the leadership of the independent agency.
Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget who was tapped by President Trump to be acting bureau director, arrived at the agency’s headquarters about 4:20 a.m. Pacific time, according to Ed Mierzwinski of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.
Mulvaney made the short walk from the White House carrying a bag from Dunkin’ Donuts, said Mierzwinski, who was among the first of about a dozen consumer advocates and bureau supporters to arrive to protest Mulvaney’s appointment.
John Czwartacki, an OMB spokesman, said Mulvaney was given access to the director’s office and the staff was cooperative.
But Leandra English, who was promoted to deputy director Friday, filed suit in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Sunday, challenging Trump’s appointment of Mulvaney as unlawful. She requested a temporary restraining order to block him from taking the position. A decision could come later Monday.