Mulvaney moves to take reins as acting CFPB director amid legal dispute

Mick Mulvaney arrived at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Monday morning to take the reins as acting director amid a legal dispute over the leadership of the independent agency.

Mulvaney, the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget who was tapped by President Trump to be acting bureau director, arrived at the agency’s headquarters about 4:20 a.m. Pacific time, according to Ed Mierzwinski of the U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

Mulvaney made the short walk from the White House carrying a bag from Dunkin’ Donuts, said Mierzwinski, who was among the first of about a dozen consumer advocates and bureau supporters to arrive to protest Mulvaney’s appointment.