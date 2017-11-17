President Trump will pick up the tab for his legal fees, lawyer says

President Trump won’t rely on the Republican National Committee to pay his legal bills during the special counsel investigation into Russia’s interference with last year’s campaign, one of his lawyers said Friday.

“He pays his legal fees now,” said the lawyer, John Dowd. “He’s working out a way to square the account.”

Trump’s decision was first reported by Reuters. The Republican National Committee previously paid $231,250 to the offices of Dowd and Jay Sekulow, another one of Trump’s lawyers, in August.

The next question, Dowd said, is whether Trump can financially support the legal fees incurred by members of his administration, many of whom have hired their own lawyers to handle the special counsel investigation.

"The question is, can he kick into that fund?” Dowd said. "That’s being put to the experts” to ensure nothing violates ethics rules.