Senior Democrat wants information from FBI on security clearance for Flynn's son

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), right, talks with Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) in the Capitol.

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.) wants the FBI to turn over information to Congress on any security clearance application filed by Michael Flynn Jr., the son of President Trump’s former national security advisor.

Flynn Jr. served as the chief of staff at his father’s private consulting company, the Flynn Intel Group, and also worked with the president’s transition team.

Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, requested information a year ago from Trump's transition team on security clearance applications, but Vice President Mike Pence did not respond, he said.

Cummings said the lack of a response and reports of foreign entanglements by Flynn and his son raised questions about “the lack of truthfulness” of Flynn Jr.

"These actions raise serious questions about the information Michael Flynn Jr. submitted in his security clearance application relating to his foreign contacts and foreign sources of funding,” Cummings said in a statement.

A lawyer for Flynn Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.