Republicans reject Democratic attempt to save full state and local tax deduction

Republicans on the House Ways and Means Committee on Tuesday defeated a Democratic attempt to restore the full deduction for state and local taxes, which would be scaled back in the GOP tax overhaul legislation.

The Republican bill would eliminate the deduction for state and local income and sales taxes while allowing individuals to continue deducting local property taxes up to $10,000.

Under the legislation, businesses still would be allowed to deduct all their state and local taxes.

Residents of California and other high-tax states would be hardest hit by the change.

An amendment from Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.) would have restored the full state and local tax deduction. The amendment was defeated 23-16 on a party line vote by the tax-writing committee.