Republicans toughen position on legislation to protect 'Dreamers'

Republican senators, emerging from meeting with President Trump on Thursday, said they opposed the idea of including legislation to provide legal status for so-called "Dreamers" as part of a must-pass year-end spending deal.

That stand could lead to a standoff in Congress next month. Democratic leaders have pushed to include legislation on the Dreamers as part of the year-end measure that lawmakers have to pass to keep government agencies from shutting down. Republicans have been unable to pass bills to fund the government without support from at least some Democrats, a fact that gives the Democratic minority considerable leverage in the year-end negotiations.

Earlier this fall, Trump announced that he was canceling the Obama administration's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields from deportation some 700,000 young immigrants, known as Dreamers, who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump said the DACA program exceeded the president's authority and kicked the issue over to Congress.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) said a consensus had been reached at the meeting to search for a small-scale fix that would deal with the Dreamers but not to pursue a comprehensive immigration overhaul, which some conservatives have pushed.

But, he added, the group also agreed that the issue should be dealt with separately, not as part of the year-end spending measure.