Reversing course, U.S. votes against U.N. resolution condemning Cuba embargo

Reversing another Obama-era policy, the Trump administration on Wednesday voted against a United Nations resolution that condemned the half-century-old U.S. trade embargo on Cuba.

Only Israel voted with the United States against the resolution, which called for an end to the economic embargo imposed by Congress early in the Cold War.

A total of 191 countries approved the resolution at a U.N. General Assembly meeting in New York.

The U.S. ambassador always voted against the annual, nonbinding resolution since it was first introduced 25 years ago — until last year.

After President Obama restored diplomatic relations with Cuba and took steps to improve relations with the Communist-ruled island, the U.S. last year abstained. Obama urged Congress to lift the embargo.

The Trump administration cited Cuba's human rights abuses as reason to keep the embargo. President Trump has vowed to roll back other improvements in economic and political ties with Cuba, although he has left the diplomatic opening largely intact.

U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said the embargo would remain in place "as long as the Cuban people continue to be deprived of their human rights and fundamental freedoms."

Only Congress can lift the trade embargo.

Trump has also blamed the Cuban government for what the U.S. calls mysterious attacks that have injured the hearing and caused other ailments to 24 U.S. diplomatic personnel in Havana.

A U.S. investigation in Cuba has yet to determine the source of the ailments, and the State Department said Wednesday that it was not a factor in the U.N. vote. Cuba has denied responsibility for the alleged attacks.