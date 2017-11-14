Sessions denies being influenced by Trump to investigate Hillary Clinton

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he has not been improperly influenced by President Trump to investigate Trump's 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton.

Under questioning by Rep. John Conyers, a Michigan Democrat, Sessions said "that would be wrong."

The question stemmed from news Monday night that Sessions had asked senior aides to determine if the department should probe an Obama administration decision that allowed Russia to acquire a financial interest in U.S. uranium supplies.

Republicans have argued that Clinton was improperly involved in the approval, although they have not offered evidence.

Sessions said he was aware of Trump's repeated suggestions that the Justice Department should investigate Clinton, but that his actions did not follow from the president's words.

"The president speaks his mind; he is bold and direct in what he says," Sessions told members of the House Judiciary Committee.