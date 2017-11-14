Sessions says he has 'no reason to doubt' women who have accused Roy Moore

The contentious race for a U.S. Senate seat in Alabama surfaced in the House Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday when Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions was asked whether he believed the women who have alleged improper acts by the Republican nominee, Roy Moore.

"I have no reason to doubt these young women," Sessions said of those who have accused Moore of harassing or touching them when he was in his 30s and they were teenagers.

Moore is seeking a seat Sessions held for four terms before he was confirmed as attorney general earlier this year. Moore defeated Sessions' appointed replacement, Sen. Luther Strange, in the Republican primary.

Sessions would not say whether he believed Moore should be seated if he wins the December runoff. He said he has been advised by Department of Justice ethics officials to "not be involved" in the campaign.

"I have steadfastly adhered to that," he said.