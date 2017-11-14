Sessions says he hasn't 'done anything dishonest' and he's not keen on WikiLeaks

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions said Tuesday that he did nothing wrong when he did not respond to an announcement by Carter Page, a Trump campaign aide, that he planned to go to Russia during the heart of the 2016 campaign.

Questioned by Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Dublin), about meetings with campaign advisors Page and George Papadopoulos, Sessions acknowledged that Page told him about his travel plans after a meeting at the Capitol Hill Club.

“I made no response,” Sessions said. “What does that mean? I don’t think it means I’ve done anything dishonest.”

He reiterated his assertion that he had brushed back Papadopoulos’ suggestion that the campaign send an emissary to meet with Russian officials. Sessions said he “was concerned that he not go off somewhere pretending to represent the Trump campaign.”

None of those conversations, he said, contradicted his previous testimony to the Senate that he had not been part of any campaign talks about Russia.

Asked by Swalwell whether his current recollections contradicted his Senate testimony, he replied, “I’m prepared to answer the question, but I just will not answer it in a way that suggests that I misled.”

Swalwell also reminded Sessions that the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., has acknowledged that he communicated with WikiLeaks, which published emails that hackers had taken from Democratic campaign aides to injure Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

He declined to answer whether it was appropriate for the younger Trump to exchange messages with the group, which U.S. intelligence officials have said is a representative of hostile powers.

The president said during the campaign that he loved WikiLeaks and hoped it would release more anti-Clinton information.

Do you love WikiLeaks, Swalwell asked?

“I’m not a fan of WikiLeaks,” Sessions replied.