Those email pseudonyms Loretta Lynch used? Everyone does it, Sessions says

Conservative opponents of the Obama administration have had a field day with reports that former Atty. Gen. Loretta Lynch, her predecessor Eric H. Holder Jr. and others used email pseudonyms when they were serving in government.

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions undermined that talking point by letting loose an inside secret during his appearance Tuesday before the House Judiciary Committee:

Everyone does it.

"In defense of Lynch, I use a pseudonym too, all Cabinet members do," Sessions said, adding that he thought the act was common among high-ranking political appointees.

Lynch used the pseudonym Elizabeth Carlisle, the name of an ancestor, when she was attorney general. What angered opponents was that she used the name in emails related to her meeting with Bill Clinton at the Phoenix airport when the Department of Justice she headed was investigating his wife, Hillary Clinton.

Among Holder's fake names was Lew Alcindor, the birth name of the basketball star later known as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Left unstated by Sessions on Tuesday: What is his pseudonym? The attorney general did not say.