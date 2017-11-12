Trump and Duterte meet in Manila -- in matching formal shirts

President Donald Trump is attending a gala in the Philippines celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greeted Trump and other leaders one by one as they arrived at a convention center in Manila for the glitzy event.

Trump and Duterte shook hands twice and exchanged pleasantries before the leaders posed for a group photo and everyone filed into dinner.

Trump joined his fellow leaders in wearing Philippine formal attire — the Barong Tagalog, or long-sleeved white shirt.

Duterte sat to Trump's left at dinner and they engaged in conversation before the first course was served.

Trump and Duterte will hold more formal talks on Monday.