Trump's plan to make surprise visit to the Korean DMZ is foiled by bad weather

President Trump tried to make a dramatic surprise visit to the highly fortified border between North and South Korea on Tuesday, but his helicopter had to turn back because of bad weather, his spokeswoman said.

Trump intended to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in and stand together at the Demilitarized Zone in a "historic moment" for the presidents of the two nations, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters traveling with the president.

But fog prevented Trump's helicopter from making the trip, she said. The president's retinue waited about an hour to make a second attempt, but the fog got worse instead of better.

Visiting the DMZ was "something the president wanted to do," Sanders said, adding that the closely held stop had been planned "for a little while" before Trump left for his five-country tour of Asia. Yet last week, ahead of the trip, aides repeatedly told reporters that Trump would not be going to the area, with one going so far as to dismiss such visits by presidents as "cliche."

President Reagan and every successor except one has visited the DMZ. Vice President Mike Pence and members of Trump's Cabinet also have done so.

Reporters were hastily called together by Sanders early Tuesday for the unexpected trip. In a moment that highlighted the secrecy surrounding Trump's plans, Sanders held up a paper with the letters "DMZ" and said, "This is where we're going."