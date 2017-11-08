Trump gets official Chinese welcome, begins meetings with Xi

President Trump began his first full day in China on Thursday with an elaborate welcome ceremony ahead of a series of talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Trump's meetings with Xi begin as Chinese police hold three UCLA students accused of shoplifting in a hotel in Hangzhou.

Trump began his day at the Great Hall of the People, an imposing government building that sits by Tiananmen Square. Normally brisk Beijing traffic was halted as the American president's motorcade made its way from the St. Regis Hotel for the short journey. The tourists that normally pack the square were also missing.

When Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrived, they were greeted by Xi, his wife, Peng Liyuan, an honor guard and a Chinese military band that played the U.S. and Chinese national anthems. Cannons fired 21 shots from Tiananmen Square.

Schoolchildren waved flags of both countries as the leaders chatted.

Just to the north of the square, crowds of thousands of tourists were still lined up to enter the Forbidden City, passing through the Gate of Heavenly Peace under the portrait of Chairman Mao Tse-tung.

On the streets of Beijing were red banners inscribed with white Mao-era Chinese characters encouraging citizens to study and follow "Xi Jinping thought."

The two leaders are scheduled to hold several meetings, deliver statements, share a state dinner and view a cultural performance.