U.S. calls for swift return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe

The United States on Friday called for a swift return to civilian rule in Zimbabwe, where longtime leader Robert Mugabe was abruptly ousted in a military coup.

“Zimbabwe has an opportunity to set itself on a new path — one that must include democratic elections and respect for human rights,” Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in remarks to a ministerial summit on security and governance in Africa.

“We all should work together for a quick return to civilian rule in that country in accordance with their constitution,” he said.

Mugabe was placed under house arrest earlier this week by the Zimbabwe military after a long succession crisis in which the 93-year-old strongman fired his vice president.

These were the first extensive comments on the Zimbabwe conflict by the Trump administration.

Tillerson also called on African nations to do more to cut their extensive business ties with North Korea.

North Korea “presents a threat to all of our nations,” Tillerson said.