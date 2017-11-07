U.S. drops case against woman who laughed at Sessions hearing

Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions is sworn in during his confirmation hearing in January.

Federal prosecutors have decided to drop a case against a woman arrested in the U.S. Capitol after she laughed during the confirmation hearing for Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions.

Desiree Ali-Fairooz, an activist with the Code Pink organization, was one of three protesters arrested by Capitol Police during the opening statements of Sessions’ January hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. In court filings, prosecutors alleged she let out bursts of laughter after Sen. Richard C. Shelby (R-Ala.) praised Sessions during his opening remarks.

She was convicted of a misdemeanor in District of Columbia court, but a judge threw out the conviction in July and ordered a new trial. After Ali-Fairooz rejected a plea deal, the U.S. attorney's office in Washington continued to press the case. But prosecutors filed a notice dismissing the charges on Monday, a week before the second trial was to begin.

A spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment, saying the office typically does not discuss charging decisions.

“Guess they’ve got enough “laughing” matters to deal with,” Ali-Fairooz tweeted after the decision.

Two other protestors arrested during the hearing drew 10-day jail terms, but the time was suspended on condition they complete six months of probation.