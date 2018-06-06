Pac-12 pitcher of the year Luke Heimlich goes undrafted, again

On talent alone — the left-hander has a record of 26-2 with 270 strikeouts in 230 innings the last two seasons — Baseball America executive editor J.J. Callis said, Heimlich would have “fit in the 30-50 range,” which would have placed him late in the first round to early second round. The projected bonuses for those picks range from $1.4million to $2.3 million.