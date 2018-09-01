Three up, three down: Miami wants fans to get festive, Rockies are not the normal contender

Buckle up: After a rout in the last round of collective bargaining, and criticism from several agents, the players apparently have opted against dumping union chief Tony Clark. Instead, the union hired veteran sports labor lawyer Bruce Meyer to lead the next round of bargaining. He’ll report to Clark, but his background working under the more militant former union leader Don Fehr ought to satisfy players and agents worried that the union might get routed again. According to one player active in union matters, the agents carping after the fact were most concerned at the time about getting the league to ease up on qualifying offers, which it did. No one on the players’ side could envision, as he put it, every owner putting a similar value on every player. The question the union faces is the same one commissioner Rob Manfred faces whenever he despairs about long and boring games: how to legislate against analytics.