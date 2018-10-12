Sam Farmer's NFL Week 6 picks

Pittsburgh (2-2-1) at Cincinnati (4-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Steelers 34, Bengals 31
TV: None. DirecTV: 705.
Line: Bengals by 2. O/U: 521/2.
Ben Roethlisberger owns Ohio, and it’s hard to bet against him here, especially coming off a dominating win. That said, the Bengals have scored in the 30s in three of four wins. Go with Pittsburgh.
CHARGERS (3-2) at Cleveland (2-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Chargers 28, Browns 24
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 706.
Line: Chargers by 1. O/U: 441/2.
The Browns have something special going on, and they did a respectable job vs. New Orleans in Week 2. But go with experience here, as Philip Rivers has that Chargers offense clicking.
Buffalo (2-3) at Houston (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Texans 24, Bills 13
TV: None. DirecTV: 707.
Line: Texans by 101/2. O/U: 41.
At some point, the Texans defense will come to life. There’s a good chance it happens in this one. Deshaun Watson looks more settled than he did earlier in the year; isn’t pressing as much.
Indianapolis (1-4) at New York Jets (2-3)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Jets 24, Colts 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 708.
Line: Jets by 21/2. O/U: 45.
Andrew Luck doesn’t have much of a supporting cast. Sam Darnold got a little momentum last week, and the defense will get the job done against a flat-lining Colts offense.
Tampa Bay (2-2) at Atlanta (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Falcons 34, Buccaneers 30
TV: None. DirecTV: 709.
Line: Falcons by 3. O/U: 571/2.
Falcons are in desperation mode as season slips away, but have enough firepower to get job done. Tampa Bay can be explosive with Jameis Winston.
Chicago (3-1) at Miami (3-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Bears 30, Dolphins 20
TV: None. DirecTV: 710.
Line: Bears by 1/23. O/U: 42.
After a hot start, the Dolphins are starting to look like the team most observers thought they were. The Bears are smothering on defense, and coming off their bye are rested and ready.
Arizona (1-4) at Minnesota (2-2-1)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Vikings 27, Cardinals 17
TV: None. DirecTV: 711.
Line: Vikings by 101/2. O/U: 43.
The Cardinals are coming off a win, yes, but San Francisco is a shell of what it was supposed to be. The Vikings figured out something defensively in Week 5, and they have plenty of ways to score.
Seattle (2-3) at Oakland (1-4)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Seahawks 28, Raiders 23
TV: None. DirecTV: 712.
Line: Seahawks by 21/2. O/U: 48.
The Seahawks have a little morale boost from playing as well as they did against the Rams. The Raiders have some offensive spark in close games but lack the pass rush to hassle Russell Wilson.
Carolina (3-1) at Washington (2-2)
Sunday, 10 a.m.
Panthers 27, Redskins 21
TV: None. DirecTV: 713.
Line: Redskins by 1. O/U: 45.
The Redskins got picked apart by New Orleans and couldn’t get much going on offense. The Panthers have scored 31 and 33 in the last two games, and should be able exploit defensive breakdowns.
RAMS (5-0) at Denver (2-3)
Sunday, 1 p.m.
Rams 34, Broncos 21
TV: Channel 11. DirecTV: 714.
Line: Rams by 7. O/U: 52.
The Rams are rolling on offense. On defense, they need to get back to basics and — as Michael Brockers says — cut down on the freelancing. Wade Philips does a number on his old team.
Jacksonville (3-2) at Dallas (2-3)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Jaguars 24, Cowboys 20
TV: Channel 2. DirecTV: 715.
Line: Jaguars by 3. O/U: 401/2.
Once again, the Jaguars will be without running back Leonard Fournette. They still have enough on defense to give Blake Bortles and the Jacksonville offense good field position. Like the visitors.
Baltimore (3-2) at Tennessee (3-2)
Sunday, 1:15 p.m.
Ravens 24, Titans 21
TV: None. DirecTV: 716.
Line: Ravens by 21/2. O/U: 411/2.
The Ravens don’t have much of an offense, but they’re scrappy. They know how to win close games, and this one figures to be tight. The Titans are too up and down to put too much faith in them.
Kansas City (5-0) at New England (3-2)
Sunday, 5:15 p.m.
Chiefs 35, Patriots 31
TV: Channel 4.
Line: Patriots by 31/2. O/U: 591/2.
This figures to be high-scoring, and the Chiefs have a little more than the Patriots in that regard. The Patriots are hitting their stride, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if they won, but K.C. is rolling.
San Francisco (1-4) at Green Bay (2-2-1)
Monday, 5:15 p.m.
Packers 31, 49ers 24
TV: ESPN.
Line: Packers by 91/2. O/U: 461/2.
The Packers aren’t playing inspired now, but it’s risky to bet against Aaron Rodgers, particularly at home. The banged-up 49ers are running on fumes, and it’s unlikely prevail at Lambeau.