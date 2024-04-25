The Sports Report: Kings win Game 2 in exciting fashion

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Kevin Baxter: The NHL regular season is like an anthology of 82 stories, each with their own beginning, middle and end. The playoffs, however, are like a novel, each game a new chapter that builds on the last one.

And Kings coach Jim Hiller says likes it that way, especially after his team took the book in a new direction Wednesday with Anze Kopitar scoring 2:07 into overtime to give his team a 5-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers, evening their first-round playoff series with the Oilers at a victory apiece heading into Game 3 on Friday at Crypto.com Arena.

“We all love the playoffs because we play the game, you review the game, adjustments are made and you just keeps moving along,” he said. “From a coach’s perspective, we all enjoy that part of the game, being able just to focus on a single team.”

Hiller got many those adjustments right in Game 2, juggling his line combinations, flooding the neutral zone with bodies and keeping Edmonton’s lightning-quick forwards from making the dangerous rushes up the ice they used to dominate Game 1. It then fell to Kopitar to make that pay off, scoring on a strange play that started with a poor pass from Mikey Anderson skipping along the boards in the Kings’ end. Quinton Byfield was able to get a stick on it near center ice, redirecting the puck to a streaking Kopitar, who beat Oiler goalie Stuart Skinner cleanly.

“It was kind of a wacky play,” said Kopitar, who assisted on his team’s first two goals. “You just try to read the play and sometimes you’re in the right spots, sometimes you’re severely in the wrong spots. Tonight I was in the right spot a couple of times. I guess and it worked out.”

Continue reading here

Kings box score

From Bill Plaschke: The rules have changed. The landscape is different. The shunning became silly.

Reggie Bush deserves to have his Heisman Trophy back, and it’s good that the folks from the Heisman Trust finally came to their senses Wednesday and handed it back over.

But can we please slow down with the victory lap?

I wrote last summer that Bush deserved to have the trophy returned because, by today’s college sports salary standards, he never did anything wrong. This was a common-sense transaction, nothing deeper, nothing more.

I never guessed the decision would be met with such unwarranted hubris.

Bush issued a statement filled with talk of ‘’vindication” and claiming that this absolves him of all wrongdoing.

This absolves him of nothing.

Jennifer Cohen, the USC athletic director, issued a statement praising Bush for his “utmost resiliency and heart.”

Resiliency in the face of … what exactly? His poor decisions that led to the demolition of a historic football power?

Everyone, please, just stop.

Continue reading here

Reggie Bush and USC get Heisman Trophy back 14 years after it was forfeited

Where does Reggie Bush rank among USC’s all-time Heisman Trophy winners?

LAKERS

From Dan Woike: As the Lakers were rolling through the final third of the NBA season, their identity complete with Rui Hachimura in the starting lineup and their offense humming, a trend was quietly developing.

The Lakers, over those 32 games with Hachimura cemented as a starter, were the second-best offense in the NBA in the first half, scoring 121.8 points per 100 possessions.

In those second halves of those game? The rating dropped to 114.9 points per 100 possessions — sixth best.

Still good — but not as good as in the first half.

Through two games in the playoffs, the differences are even more stark.

Continue reading here

CLIPPERS

From Dylan Hernández: Their offense looked disjointed.

Doesn’t matter.

The Clippers had to play Kawhi Leonard.

Their first-round playoff series is now level at one game apiece, as the Dallas Mavericks stole a 96-93 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday night.

Doesn’t matter.

The Clippers had to play Kawhi Leonard.

Because the Clippers aren’t looking to just win this series. They’re looking to win a championship, and they’re not doing that without their best player, who hadn’t played in more than three weeks because of a swollen right knee.

Continue reading here

NBA PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

All times Pacific

FIRST ROUND

Western Conference

No. 1 Oklahoma City vs. No. 8 New Orleans

at Oklahoma City 94, New Orleans 92 (box score)

at Oklahoma City 124, New Orleans 92 (box score)

Saturday at New Orleans, 12:30 p.m., TNT

Monday at New Orleans, TBD

*Wednesday at Oklahoma City, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at New Orleans, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Oklahoma City, TBD

No. 2 Denver vs. No. 7 Lakers

at Denver 114, Lakers 103 (box score)

at Denver 101, Lakers 99 (box score)

Thursday at Lakers, 7 p.m., TNT

Saturday at Lakers, 5:30 p.m., ABC

*Monday at Denver, 7 p.m., TNT

*Thursday, May 2 at Lakers, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Denver, TBD

No. 3 Minnesota vs. No. 6 Phoenix

at Minnesota 120, Phoenix 95 (box score)

at Minnesota 105, Phoenix 93 (box score)

Friday at Phoenix, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Phoenix, 6:30 p.m., TNT

*Tuesday at Minnesota, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Phoenix, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Minnesota, TBD

No. 4 Clippers vs. No. 5 Dallas

at Clippers 109, Dallas 97 (box score)

Dallas 96, at Clippers 93 (box score)

Friday at Dallas, 5 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Dallas, 12:30 p.m., ABC

Wednesday at Clippers, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Dallas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Clippers, TBD

Eastern Conference

No. 1 Boston vs. No. 8 Miami

at Boston 114, Miami 94 (box score)

Miami 111, at Boston 101 (box score)

Saturday at Miami, 3 p.m., TNT

Monday at Miami, TBD

Wednesday at Boston, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Miami, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Boston, TBD

No. 2 New York vs. No. 7 Philadelphia

at New York 111, Philadelphia 104 (box score)

at New York 104, Philadelphia 101 (box score)

Thursday at Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., TNT

Sunday at Philadelphia, 10 a.m., ABC

*Tuesday at New York, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Philadelphia, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at New York, TBD

No. 3 Milwaukee vs. No. 6 Indiana

at Milwaukee 109, Indiana 94 (box score)

Indiana 125, Milwaukee 108 (box score)

Friday at Indiana, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday at Indiana, 4 p.m., TNT

Tuesday at Milwaukee, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Indiana, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Milwaukee, TBD

No. 4 Cleveland vs. No. 5 Orlando

at Cleveland 97, Orlando 83 (box score)

at Cleveland 96, Orlando 86 (box score)

Thursday at Orlando, 4 p.m., NBA TV

Saturday at Orlando, 10 a.m., TNT

*Tuesday at Cleveland, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Orlando, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Cleveland, TBD

*-if necessary

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Back in the spring, Gavin Lux’s biggest problem was throwing the ball.

Then the regular season started, and the Dodgers’ once highly touted infielder suddenly looked unable to hit.

A month into his return from missing 2023 with a knee injury, Lux arrived at Nationals Park this week with just nine hits in 19 games, a .148 batting average that ranked 10th-worst in the majors among hitters with 50 at-bats, and a seemingly dwindling amount of time to reaffirm his place as a core member of the team.

Manager Dave Roberts hadn’t lost faith in Lux, the former first-round draft pick who underwent knee ligament surgery last March after a spring training injury.

But Lux’s own self-belief seemed to be wavering, after his defensive struggles in camp this year cost him his starting shortstop spot, and his poor start at the plate raised questions about his role as the regular second baseman near the bottom of the lineup.

“Baseball is so much mental,” Lux said

Which is why, in an 11-2 Dodgers win over the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, Lux’s pair of ground-ball singles felt like something much more important to the trajectory of his season.

Continue reading here

How better plate discipline has helped Shohei Ohtani become more dangerous for the Dodgers

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

ANGELS

Gunnar Henderson continued his hot streak at the plate with three hits and three RBIs and the Baltimore Orioles defeated the Angels 6-5 on Wednesday despite Mike Trout becoming the first player in the majors to reach 10 home runs this season.

Batting leadoff for the second straight day, Trout got the Angels on the board with a solo shot down the left-field line off Dean Kremer (1-2) in the sixth. It’s the third time in the last seven seasons Trout has been the first in the majors to reach double digits in homers.

That began the Angels’ rally from being down 6-0 to having the tying run on first with two outs in the ninth.

With the Angels trailing 6-4, Ehire Adrianza led off the ninth with an infield single off Orioles closer Craig Kimbrel and advanced to third on second baseman Jorge Mateo’s throwing error. Logan O’Hoppe’s grounder drove him in to get the Angels within a run.

Jo Adell drew a walk with two out but was caught stealing second to end the game. There was a replay review, but the call stood to give Kimbrel his 424th career save, tying him with John Franco for sixth on the all-time list.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The choice, at least in terms of need, is obvious.

Even before future Hall of Fame defensive lineman Aaron Donald announced his retirement, the Rams required additional pass rushers.

Tackle Kobie Turner and outside linebacker Byron Young showed great promise last season as rookies. To contend for a Super Bowl, however, the Rams almost certainly require more elite players to pressure quarterbacks.

So with the Rams holding the No. 19 pick in the NFL draft on Thursday, will general manager Les Snead select a defensive lineman that can play immediately?

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: He repeatedly has described himself as “a baseball guy,” and, as such, Joe Hortiz is now just hours away from finally stepping to the plate.

After more than a quarter century as a deputy in the front office of the Baltimore Ravens, the new Chargers general manager soon will make the first draft pick that goes on his record.

“I think I’ll be excited,” Hortiz, 48, said. “I think there’ll be some anxiety. But pressure? I think there’s pressure every draft. I’ve felt it before. But if you have everything prepared … I don’t think the pressure should be there.”

The Chargers possess the No. 5 overall selection in the first round Thursday, and there’s a chance Hortiz’s long wait to make that maiden pick will go on a little longer still.

Trading back to accumulate more draft capital remains something Hortiz could do as he and head coach Jim Harbaugh revamp the Chargers’ roster with an emphasis on physicality.

The team has immediate needs at wide receiver, defensive line and cornerback. The Chargers also could upgrade along the offensive front and at tight end. Depth issues remain throughout, but particularly at linebacker and safety.

Continue reading here

UCLA BASKETBALL

From Ben Bolch: UCLA now has enough transfers to fill out a starting lineup. Go ahead and pencil in its latest as the center who will walk to midcourt for the opening tip.

William Kyle III, who starred as a defensive menace for South Dakota State, will likely replace Adem Bona as the Bruins’ primary post player after verbally committing Wednesday on social media after taking an official visit earlier this week.

“BRUIN NATION LETS WORK,” Kyle tweeted alongside a bear emoji as well as blue and gold hearts.

The reigning Summit League defensive player of the year, Kyle blocked 1.6 shots per game last season while averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He shot a league-best 62.3% on the way to being selected first-team all-conference.

Continue reading here

NHL PLAYOFFS SCHEDULE

First round

All times Pacific

Western Conference

C1 Dallas vs. WC2 Vegas

Vegas 4, at Dallas 3 (box score)

Vegas 3, at Dallas 1 (box score)

Saturday at Vegas, 7:30 p.m., TBS, truTV

Monday at Vegas, TBD

*Wednesday at Dallas, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Vegas, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Dallas, TBD

C2 Winnipeg vs. C3 Colorado

at Winnipeg 7, Colorado 6 (box score)

Colorado 5, at Winnipeg 2 (box score)

Friday at Colorado, 7 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Colorado, 11:30 a.m., TNT, truTV

Tuesday at Winnipeg, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Colorado, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Winnipeg, TBD

P1 Vancouver vs. WC1 Nashville

at Vancouver 4, Nashville 2 (box score)

Nashville 4, at Vancouver 1 (box score)

Friday at Nashville, 4:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Nashville, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

Tuesday at Vancouver, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Nashville, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Vancouver, TBD

P2 Edmonton vs. P3 Kings

at Edmonton 7, Kings 4 (box score)

Kings 5, at Edmonton 4 (OT) (box score)

Friday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Sunday at Kings, 7:30 p.m., TBS

Wednesday at Edmonton, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Kings, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at Edmonton, TBD

Eastern Conference

A1 Florida vs. WC1 Tampa Bay

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (box score)

at Florida 3, Tampa Bay 2 (OT) (box score)

Thursday at Tampa Bay. 4 p.m., TBS

Saturday at Tampa Bay, 2 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Monday at Florida, TBD

*Wednesday at Tampa Bay, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Florida, TBD

A2 Boston vs. A3 Toronto

at Boston 5, Toronto 1 (box score)

Toronto 3, at Boston 2 (box score)

Boston 4, at Toronto 2 (box score)

Saturday at Toronto, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

Tuesday at Boston, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at Toronto, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Boston, TBD

M1 New York Rangers vs. WC2 Washington

at New York 4, Washington 1 (box score)

at New York 4, Washington 3 (box score)

Friday at Washington. 4 p.m., TNT, truTV

Sunday at Washington, 5 p.m., TBS, truTV

*Wednesday at New York, TBD

*Friday, May 3 at Washington, TBD

*Sunday, May 5 at New York, TBD

M2 Carolina vs. M3 New York Islanders

at Carolina 3, New York 1 (box score)

at Carolina 5, New York 3 (box score)

Thursday at New York, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

Saturday at New York, 11 a.m., TBS, truTV

*Tuesday at Carolina, TBD

*Thursday, May 2 at New York, TBD

*Saturday, May 4 at Carolina, TBD

*-if necessary

1950 — Charles Cooper, an All-American from Duquesne playing with the Harlem Globetrotters, becomes the first Black man to be picked in the NBA draft when he’s taken by the Boston Celtics.

1952 — The Minneapolis Lakers, led by George Mikan’s 22 points, beat the New York Knicks 82-65 to win the NBA title in seven games.

1965 — The Boston Celtics score 42 points on a record 21 field goals in the final quarter of Game 5 to post a 129-96 rout of the Lakers and win their seventh consecutive NBA championship.

1974 — The NFL adopts the 15-minute, sudden-death overtime to avoid ties. The league also moves the goal posts to the back of the end zones.

1989 — Mario Lemieux ties NHL playoff records with four first-period goals, five overall and eight points as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat Philadelphia 10-7 to take a 3-2 lead in the Patrick Division finals.

1993 — Micheal Williams sets an NBA record for consecutive free throws with 84. He makes 10 straight as the Minnesota Timberwolves beat Utah 113-111. Calvin Murphy held the previous mark of 78 for Houston in 1981.

1993 — NFL Draft: Washington State quarterback Drew Bledsoe first pick by New England Patriots.

1995 — Baseball returns after a 257-day players’ strike as the Dodgers beat the Florida Marlins 8-7.

1997 — Phoenix’s Rex Chapman makes a playoff-record nine three-pointers en route to career-high 42 points in a 106-101 win at Seattle. Chapman broke the old playoff mark of eight treys set by Dan Majerle of Phoenix against Seattle on June 1, 1993.

2006 — Miami Dolphins running back Ricky Williams is suspended for the 2006 season by the NFL for violating the league’s substance abuse policy for the fourth time.

2009 — NFL Draft: Georgia quarterback Matthew Stafford first pick by Detroit Lions.

2013 — Miami’s Ray Allen scores 23 points and breaks the NBA career playoff record for 3-pointers, and the Heat beat the Milwaukee Bucks 104-91 for a 3-0 lead in their first-round series. Allen’s five 3-pointers against the Bucks gives him 322 for his career, two more than Reggie Miller.

2013 — NFL Draft: Central Michigan offensive tackle Eric Fisher first pick by Kansas City Chiefs.

2019 — NFL Draft: Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray #1 pick by Arizona Cardinals.

Compiled by the Associated Press