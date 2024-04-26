The Sports Report: Lakers fall into a 3-0 hole against Denver

Denver’s Aaron Gordon finger rolls his shot to score in the fourth quarter of Game 3.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Dan Woike: The climb is mountainous, trouble lurking at every step.

One bad dribble, and Denver runs the other direction, creating an open three. One missed assignment, and Aaron Gordon cuts underneath for a dunk. One whiffed box out and the Nuggets get a second, and sometimes, a third chance.

One missed shot, and the margins get tighter, the chances get smaller, the ending gets closer.

One more tough night and the season will be done.

Boos started to fill Crypto.com Arena by the fourth quarter of Game 3 on Thursday, this time coming after a mistake on a screen led to an open Denver dunk.

The realization had set in — one that probably should’ve been realized sooner. The fact that the Lakers have been close to beating the Nuggets in the last 11 games has been no consolation. In fact, it probably makes it worse.

Denver, like it always seems to do, was always there to gleefully capitalize on every Lakers mistake, every execution error. The Nuggets’ 112-105 win, even more so than their previous wins of the series, felt like relatively light work, with the Lakers dispatched relatively early in the second half.

The Lakers now trail Denver 3-0 in the best-of-seven playoff series — no team in NBA history has ever come back from that deficit.

Continue reading here

Lakers box score

CLIPPERS

From Broderick Turner: Kawhi Leonard slowly walked onto the American Airlines Center court past the media and over towards where Paul George was talking to Clippers coach Tyronn Lue. Leonard tapped Lue on the hand and kept walking until he disappeared out of sight.

A few minutes later, Leonard reappeared, sitting in a chair to put on his sneakers to get ready for practice. It was not going to be a contact practice, but it was another step towards helping Leonard get his game back in gear.

Lue said Leonard didn’t have any issues with his knee after playing 34:55 in Game 2 of the Western Conference playoffs Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Continue reading here

DODGERS

From Jack Harris: Yoshinobu Yamamoto had his best start in the big leagues Thursday afternoon.

It wasn’t difficult to diagnose the reason why.

During an inconsistent opening month to the $325-million pitcher’s rookie season, Yamamoto’s fastball command was too often lacking. Touted as his most reliable trait during a sterling career in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball league, the right-hander’s ability to locate the heater — or, more precisely, avoid throwing it down the middle of the strike zone — had eluded him as he posted a 4.50 ERA through his first five starts.

Ahead of the Dodgers’ series finale, a 2-1 win against the Washington Nationals on Thursday, it was the dominant topic of conversation during manager Dave Roberts’ availability with reporters.

Continue reading here

Dodgers box score

MLB scores

MLB standings

NFL DRAFT

For a pick-by-pick recap of the first round of the NFL draft, go here.

Drafted by Bears 25 years ago, another QB from L.A. shares advice for Caleb Williams

RAMS

From Gary Klein: The Rams do not expect any one player to replace recently retired defensive lineman Aaron Donald — a certain first-ballot Hall of Famer — but with their first first-round draft pick since 2016, they showed Thursday night that improving the pass rush was their top priority.

The Rams selected Florida State edge rusher Jared Verse with the No. 19 pick, making him the first defensive lineman to be selected by the Rams in the first round since they took Donald with the 13th pick in the 2014 draft.

Verse played two seasons at Albany and two at Florida State, amassing 31½ sacks. He had nine sacks in each of his two seasons at Florida State, and last season had 12½ tackles for lost yardage.

Continue reading here

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers opened the 2024 NFL draft by addressing their offensive line, taking Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt with the fifth pick of the first round. Alt was a finalist for the Outland Trophy and Lombardi Award while starting 12 games at left tackle. He also was a first-team All-American.

Since the day was he hired, coach Jim Harbaugh has preached his desire to turn the Chargers into a more physical, line-of-scrimmage team, which means beefing up the offensive front. Alt gives the Chargers an enormous presence up front in the run game and in protecting quarterback Justin Herbert. He played on the left side for the Fighting Irish but is expected to move to the right and replace Trey Pipkins III, who struggled with consistency last season. The Chargers have Pro Bowler Rashawn Slater at left tackle.

Continue reading here

REGGIE BUSH

From Ryan Kartje: Through his decade in exile, Reggie Bush said he never lost faith that this day would come. Even when no path forth appeared to exist and no one seemed to share in his same steadfast belief. Even as the world branded him a cheater and fans blamed him for USC’s steep fall from grace. Even as his university turned its back and the NCAA assured him it would fight to the bitter end, Bush said he never doubted that someday, somehow he’d have his vindication. Because of that, he held tight to the notion all along that he’d done nothing wrong, telling as much to anyone who’d listen.

It would take 14 years, landscape-altering changes to the model of college athletics, shifting swells of public support and a high-priced team of attorneys, but finally this week, from a conference room in Jacksonville, Fla., surrounded by other Heisman winners, Bush felt that smooth, bronze vindication between his fingers once again.

The moment, he said, was “better than I ever imagined it would be.”

The Heisman Trophy was back with USC’s legendary running back after being stripped away in 2010 thanks to what his attorneys called a “courageous” decision from the Heisman Trust, as the trust broke rank from the NCAA to officially reinstate Bush as its 2005 winner.

But Thursday’s news conference, called to celebrate the trophy’s return, would prove to be more of an opening salvo than a final victory lap. The defamation lawsuit he’d filed against the NCAA eight months earlier would still march on as planned. Bush, his attorney, Ben Crump, assured, “was ready to have his day in court”.

“This is just the beginning of the journey to getting full justice,” Crump said.

Continue reading here

HOW ATHLETES GET SCAMMED

R. Allen Stanford is among the most brazen white-collar criminals — and he’s paying dearly for it. The former financier is in the 14th year of a 110-year prison sentence after being convicted in 2012 for selling $7 billion in fraudulent certificates of deposits in the Caribbean island of Antigua.

He also was required to pay a judgment of $5.9 billion, much of which was intended to go to victims of his crimes. Among those affected by his elaborate Ponzi scheme were seven Major League Baseball stars: Greg Maddux, Johnny Damon, Bernie Williams, J.D. Drew, Andruw Jones, Jay Bell and Carlos Peña.

The players invested in certificates of deposit offered by Stanford’s company, and it was that easy to have their bank accounts frozen in 2009 by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission while authorities investigated the case despite putting their trust in advisors with stellar reputations and a wealth of experience.

Damon complained during spring training that year that he couldn’t pay bills and told a personal trainer that he’d pay him when “all this stuff gets resolved.”

The Stanford episode might have prompted a reckoning inside MLB clubhouses, but the lesson didn’t stick with the entire next generation of players.

Continue reading here

