Morning Briefing: John Daly can take a seat at this year’s PGA Championship

Ready to feel old?
Golfer John Daly, who burst onto the scene way back in 1991 when, as the ninth and final alternate, he won the PGA Championship by three shots over Bruce Lietzke. Daly never even got a chance to play a practice round and had to drive all night to make it in time for the tournament. Daly was 25.
On Tuesday, Daly, now 53, was approved to use a cart in next week’s PGA Championship because of arthritis in his right knee. He will be the first player to ride a cart in a major championship since Casey Martin in the U.S. Open in 2012.
"I hope I don't get a lot of grief from the fans,'' Daly told the Associated Press. "My knee is screwed. I had the meniscus cut out. I have osteoarthritis so bad ... I can walk up a hill, I just can't walk down one.''
The PGA of America said Daly applied through its Americans With Disabilities Act policy and provided "the requisite information to allow for a review of his request by the PGA's medical team.''
Daly, who also won the British Open in 1995, plays on the Champions Tour for those age 50 and older.
He says an arthritic knee isn’t his only problem nowadays.
"Massive dizzy spells, and I'm diabetic now,'' Daly said. "Florida sends me a handicap sticker when I'm there. It's embarrassing. But I can't walk more than six holes before the whole knee swells up, and then I can't go anymore.''
Bees ball
The start of the San Francisco Giants-Cincinnati Reds game earlier this week at Great American Ballpark was delayed when a swarm of bees invaded the field. A beekeeper came to remove all the bees. But where are they now? WLWT-TV in Cincinnati clues us in.
Jon Beers was the man who collected the bees, and he is keeping them on his farm in Montgomery, Ohio.
"I really am pleasantly surprised to see how much nectar they're putting in. That's a real good sign," Beers said.
Beers and fellow beekeeper Dirk Morgan were at the Reds game when the bees invaded the stadium and began to gather in the seats behind home plate.
"Both Dirk and I said to each other, 'I think that's the queen,' " Beers said. They got an empty box and got the queen bee into the box. Once they made an entrance in the cardboard, a lot of the bees followed.
"Once we cut the doorway, thousands of bees came marching in," Beers said.
Unemployed
Dallas Keuchel won the Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015. In 2017, he went 14-5 with a 2.90 ERA and the Astros won the World Series. Last season he went 12-11 with a 3.74 ERA and led the NL with 34 starts. He expected to get some huge free-agent offer before this season. Instead, he’s still unemployed. And he can’t believe it.
“If you would’ve asked me on the first day of free agency, I would have said no way I’d be here on May 6,” Keuchel told Yahoo Sports on Monday afternoon. “This was not the plan at all. I would love to be out there playing ball and helping a team win. Because, to my career at this point, I’ve done more winning than I have losing and at a much higher clip. So what team wouldn’t want me to be out there? Am I the best at this point in time? No. But am I more than or better than some of the offers I’ve been given? Absolutely. That’s not me being greedy. That’s just my compensation in the market from what the analytical data is telling me. I didn’t come up with this. The front offices came up with this. So now they’re trying to tell me I’m less than what the analytical data is saying. How is that possible?”